All lanes are back open after a traffic sign fell in the middle of a highway Friday afternoon.

Traffic delays occurred as TxDOT removed the highway sign located Northbound 75 between Exchange Parkway and Stacy Road. Vehicles traveling towards the sign managed to maneuver around the cleanup without any issues.

Highway officials said it is still unclear why the exit sign fell and will provide an update following its removal.

No injuries or damages to any vehicles were reported.