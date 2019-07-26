See Inside the $9.8M Mansion Perched on the Highest Point of North Texas

Do you have $9.85 million to spend? A new, custom-built, 13,000-square-foot mansion sitting at the highest point of all of North Texas is waiting for the right buyer. NBC 5 got an exclusive tour inside the Mediterranean-style southern Dallas County palace that comes with views of Joe Pool Lake, AT&T Stadium and downtown Fort Worth.
82 photos
1/82
2/82
NBC 5 News
A newly built mansion perched on the highest point of North Texas is waiting for the right buyer. The southern Dallas County home took five years to build and is listed for $9.85 million. (Published July 26, 2019)
3/82
The home features three floating staircases custom built to maximize usable living space.
4/82
Two floating staircases flank the main front entrance of the house. Both were shipped to the site from a manufacturer in Chicago.
5/82
6/82
A hand-painted dome capping the dramatic entrance to the mansion took one year to complete.
7/82
Marble floors line the halls that connect many of the 20 rooms spread across the home.
8/82
The gourmet kitchen is equipped with Wolf and SubZero appliances and quartz counters.
9/82
10/82
11/82
Even the kitchen sink comes with a view.
12/82
13/82
The third floating staircase is found...in the kitchen. It surrounds the breakfast nook surrounded in glass with views of Joe Pool Lake.
14/82
15/82
16/82
On the second floor, above the kitchen, is the game room.
17/82
The game room opens to a Juliette balcony that looks down on the home's great room.
18/82
The great room faces west toward Joe Pool Lake.
19/82
20/82
The resort-style pool features two grottos, waterfalls and several water features.
21/82
The backyard cabana features an outdoor kitchen and bath.
22/82
23/82
24/82
Nestled in the lower level of the pool is a sunken fire pit accessible by a stone bridge.
25/82
26/82
27/82
28/82
29/82
30/82
Fire sconces line the pool and its two beach entries.
31/82
32/82
33/82
34/82
35/82
The master bedroom measure 20 by 16 feet with a glass-walled seating area overlooking the pool.
36/82
The master bathroom has a spa shower with body sprays and separate vanities.
37/82
38/82
39/82
40/82
41/82
The master closet has a chandelier and clothes racks that are accessible by a pull-down handle.
42/82
43/82
Don't feel like using stairs? Take the elevator.
44/82
45/82
Control buttons for the home's elevator.
46/82
47/82
The media room.
48/82
49/82
The dog room has drawers that pull out to reveal stair steps.
50/82
A peak out an upstairs window of the front courtyard.
51/82
The house has six garages and a separate garage for an RV or boat.
52/82
53/82
54/82
55/82
56/82
The property features eight bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.
57/82
58/82
59/82
60/82
A kid's room comes with four built-in bunk beds and an ensuite bathroom.
61/82
62/82
63/82
64/82
If you look close, you can see downtown Fort Worth.
65/82
The downstairs dining room has a view of the pool and Joe Pool Lake.
66/82
67/82
68/82
The wine storage room, like nearly every room of the house, has its own climate control system.
69/82
70/82
71/82
The second-floor in-law suite has its own kitchen.
72/82
A close-up look at some of the wood flooring in the house.
73/82
The house is full of different styles of wallpaper. This lines an upstairs hallway.
74/82
75/82
76/82
77/82
78/82
79/82
80/82
81/82
82/82
Tune in to NBC 5 News at 10 Sunday night to hear the full story.