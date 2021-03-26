Longtime Tarrant County Coroner Leaves Job Amid ‘Full-Scale' Investigation

A longtime assistant Tarrant County medical examiner, Dr. Marc Krouse, was placed on administrative leave Thursday amid an ongoing investigation and his last day will be April 24, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

The statement said the DA's office recused itself and that the Dallas County District Attorney was appointed for an “independent, full-scale investigation.”

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Details of the investigation were not disclosed.

Krouse, who was longtime deputy chief medical examiner but later demoted to deputy medical examiner, was suspended from doing work in homicide cases after it was discovered he missed a bullet in a murder victim’s body and the victim had to be exhumed, NBC 5 reported last month.

Krouse has done autopsies in many high-profile murder cases over the years and testified in numerous court cases.

He could not be reached for comment.

In its statement, the Tarrant County DA said it received an audit about Krouse’s work this week and shared the review with defense attorneys.

Benson Varghese, president of the Tarrant County Defense Lawyers Association, said late Friday he had not received the audit and didn’t know any other attorneys who had.

Also Friday, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot confirmed his office had been appointed several weeks ago to investigate but said he couldn’t share any details.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office referred questions to the Tarrant County District Attorney.