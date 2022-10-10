Longtime Educator Tops List of Names for New Fort Worth Library

Vivian J. Lincoln, a longtime educator and the first female African American principal in the Crowley Independent School District, garnered 2,968 votes placing her at the top of the list for the naming of Fort Worth's new library.

"With more than 5,000 votes in this naming effort, it was thrilling to see the community become so invested and involved early on with this library," said Manya Shorr, Fort Worth Public Library director. "Both of these dynamic women made a positive impact on Fort Worth, and I know their families are honored by the community support for their legacies."

Lincoln is from Drew County, Arkansas. She graduated with honors from the University of Arkansas at Monticello in 1978, and earned a master's degree from TCU in 1994. She loved learning and loved the field of education, which became her life's work. Vivian died on May 14, 2022.

According to her family, one of Lincoln's favorite quotes was, "Excellence begins in the home, is nurtured in our schools and is demonstrated throughout life."

She served in Crowley ISD and led Jackie Carden Elementary as principal for 15 years, where she had painted on the doorways, "Always Believe in Children." She retired in 2017 after 39 years in public education.

"As a graduate of Crowley ISD schools, it was an honor to share with the Lincoln family that Mrs. Lincoln's legacy of community service, servant leadership and education would continue to shine bright through this honor," said District 6 Councilmember Jared Williams.

"Mrs. Lincoln positively impacted the lives of so many of our neighbors across southwest Fort Worth and beyond, just like our public libraries do every day. I am proud that the new library will be named after Vivian J. Lincoln - such a fitting name for an institution that will inspire lifelong learning, family and fun."

Jacqueline Banks was also a top vote-getter. She was an advocate for the arts and a nonprofit leader, receiving the second-most votes with 1,619. Names were submitted by the public, with five finalists up for voting Sept. 1-30.

A ceremonial groundbreaking in March 2022 launched the construction of the 18,000-square-foot facility at 8901 McCart Ave. The more than $9.6 million project was approved by voters as part of the City of Fort Worth 2018 bond program.

The new library will feature a large meeting room, study rooms, creative lab and a quiet room and is expected to open in 2023 to serve a fast-growing segment of the city.