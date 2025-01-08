Longtime director of African American Museum of Dallas reflects on 50 years of legacy and impact

On his last day as director, Dr. Harry Robinson Jr. reflected with pride on the institution he helped bring to life five decades ago.

“I feel pretty good that we have an institution that's dedicated to creating a greater awareness of the African-American experience, not only in the African-American community but in the community in general,” Robinson said.

It was Robinson’s vision and determination that transformed the African American Museum of Dallas from a small room in the library of Bishop College in 1974 to a historic site in Fair Park. Inspired by many, including Dr. Benjamin Mays, a former president of Morehouse College, Robinson found purpose in building the museum.

“He said, some people are called to do things unique, called by God to do things unique. So unique that if they don't do them, they'll never get done,” Robinson recalled. “So developing and building this museum, I felt that that was my assignment.”

Under Robinson’s leadership, the museum blossomed into a vibrant hub of art, culture, and community. It shines a spotlight on African American history, educating youth through programs and drawing thousands to major events, including its signature Texas Black Invitational Rodeo, which is now its largest fundraiser.

“When I came back to Texas in ’74, people didn't know much about Black cowboys,” Robinson said.

"Our mentors told us African American museums were to be centers of excellence, centers of change, and centers of celebration. If people walk in here, they get new information, they get new attitude,” Robinson said. “And when you have new attitude, your behavior changes.”

Robinson has focused on creating a lasting impact, especially on young people. He proudly notes the museum’s growing diversity among visitors, which he sees as critical in today’s climate.

“We have felt more pressure during the last year or two because of the elimination and pullback on DEI and the teaching of African-American history,” Robinson said. “And we have begun to see more and more non-African-American groups come in here like the public schools, Hockaday Day School, Greenhill. They’re bringing in kids here because they know the impact it's going to have on the kids.”

That impact is the core of his legacy, designed to endure long after he’s gone.

“I did the best I could with what I had at the time,” Robinson said. “And I hope that more people have an awareness of the African-American experience.”

Robinson said he has no concrete plans for retirement, but he plans to rest and to spend time reading history books., Before his retirement the museum initiated a campaign to secure financial stability, seeking 50 donors to contribute $50,000 each, hoping to leave the museum with some financial cushion to help with the transition.

You can learn more about the African American Museum of Dallas and it's upcoming events here.