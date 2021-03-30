Long Without a Supermarket, Far East Dallas Will get a Grocer Thanks to $1.3M Deal

Many North Texans drive by a supermarket every day. Some of us have our pick of grocery stores near our home. If one grocery store doesn’t stock the fancy yogurt we like or the special flour we need for a recipe, we hop to the next store. And if we forgot to buy the tomatoes, well, it’s a quick trip back to the produce aisle.

Those choices are not available to too many Dallas residents. In low-income neighborhoods where many people depend on public transit to get around, a single store with fresh meat and produce is a luxury.

The city of Dallas notched a win last week when the City Council approved a $1.3 million economic development agreement that will bring an El Rio Grande Latin Market grocery store to a rundown shopping center in Far East Dallas. That area really needs it.

