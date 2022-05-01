Long-Serving Pastor George Mason Delivers Last Sermon

It’s the end of an era for the longest-serving pastor of Wilshire Baptist Church in Dallas.

“I want to thank the community for their generosity towards me over more than three decades,” said Wilshire Baptist Church Senior Pastor George Mason.

The New York native became senior pastor in 1989, at 32 years old.

“It’s good to have my health and energy, and to be in a position where I can do other things. But it’s time to pass the baton in this particular role,” said Mason.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

His last sermon was just as emotional for his wife who was by his side during the service.

Dallas County Judge, Clay Jenkins, worked with Mason during the Ebola Outbreak of 2014.

“Before we had COVID-19, we had Ebola, and that’s where I met my friend George Mason,” said Jenkins.

Mason has built bridges of inclusion - welcoming LGBTQ individuals - and offering full membership to people baptized in other christian traditions.

He’s stepping down from the pulpit, but will remain a beloved member of the church.

“I’m looking forward to being a church member. I’m going to be in the pew, and I’ll be helping the church be the church under the leadership of my successor,” said Mason.

Pastor George Mason’s last official day in the role is August 31 but his public ministry continues.

He says he’ll keep teaching at SMU’s Perkins School of Theology, and continue his work in Faith Commons, a non-profit organization he founded.