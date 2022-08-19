Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name

A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name.

Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail.

Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024.

This spring, the North Central Texas Council of Governments narrowed the name to two possibilities — DFW Discovery Trail and DFW Trinity Trail — and asked people to vote online.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

In a nail-biter, DFW Discovery Trail won with 51% of the vote.

Click here to read more on the trail from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.