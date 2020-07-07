Grand Prairie

Lone Star Park Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19, Racing Suspended Until Further Notice

The employee was placed on paid leave and instructed to self-quarantine until fully recovered

NBC 5

An employee who is involved in racing operations at Lone Star Park has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Kym Koch Thompson, Lone Star Park spokesperson, live racing on Sunday was suspended out of an abundance of caution in light of the positive result.

The employee was placed on paid leave and instructed to self-quarantine until fully recovered, Thompson said.

Thompson said that racing operations will remain suspended until further notice, and the park will use contact tracing and quarantining procedures to determine if additional individuals were exposed to the virus.

Lone Star Park implemented the guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for deep cleaning and disinfecting areas with which the infected individual may have come in contact, Thompson said.

According to Thompson, the staff at Lone Star Park is trained to follow the CDC standards and guidance with regard to contagious diseases like COVID-19.

