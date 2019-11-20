Lone Finalist Named in Mansfield ISD Superintendent Search

The Mansfield ISD School Board has named a lone finalist in its search for a new superintendent.

Dr. Kimberley Cantu was unanimously chosen as the sole candidate to be the new district leader.

Cantu currently serves as the school district's deputy superintendent and has worked in public education for 27 years. She worked on the district's strategic plan and the national Redefining Ready! initiative. She also spearheaded the district's social-emotional health program designed to address the holistic needs of students.

Cantu’s career in education began at Llano High School in 1992. She accepted a teaching and coaching position at Mansfield High School in 1993 and spent five years in the classroom before becoming an assistant principal and academic associate principal.

Cantu served as principal, director in curriculum and instruction, and executive director of human resources in a neighboring district before returning to Mansfield in 2012 as a director in human resources. She held various leadership roles in human resources before being appointed as the district’s deputy superintendent.

Mansfield ISD began its search for a new superintendent after Dr. Jim Vaszauskas announced his retirement in June.

According to state law, the school board must wait 21 days before offering Cantu a contract. If hired, she will be the second female superintendent in the school district’s history.

“We as a board felt that Dr. Cantu is truly the best fit to be the next leader of Mansfield ISD,” School Board President Karen Marcucci said. “She has a shared vision of making MISD a destination district committed to excellence, and we’re excited to see the different opportunities that will bring to our students, parents and staff members.”