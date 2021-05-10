Loki Enjoying Life at North Texas Animal Sanctuary Published 12 mins ago • Updated 12 mins ago Loki, once someone’s “pet” and found in an abandoned home in Houston in 2019, is enjoying his new life at Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, TX. 13 photos 1/13 JP Bonnelly/HSUS Loki has really become more confident in the past few weeks. True to his name, he loves to play with either his boomer balls or even a game of hide and seek with his caregivers at the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch. This photo was taken on 5/31/19. 2/13 JP Bonnelly/HSUS Loki has really become more confident in the past few weeks. True to his name, he loves to play with either his boomer balls or even a game of hide and seek with his caregivers at the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch. This photo was taken on 5/31/19. 3/13 JP Bonnelly/HSUS Loki has really become more confident in the past few weeks. True to his name, he loves to play with either his boomer balls or even a game of hide and seek with his caregivers at the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch. This photo was taken on 5/31/19. 4/13 JP Bonnelly/HSUS Loki has really become more confident in the past few weeks. True to his name, he loves to play with either his boomer balls or even a game of hide and seek with his caregivers at the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch. This photo was taken on 5/31/19. 5/13 JP Bonnelly/HSUS Loki has really become more confident in the past few weeks. True to his name, he loves to play with either his boomer balls or even a game of hide and seek with his caregivers at the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch. This photo was taken on 5/31/19. 6/13 Maura Flaherty/HSUS Loki the tiger exploring his new yard at Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch. He got access to this habitat, which is larger than his old one, after being fixed and completing his quarantine period. The habitat has a pool, a hammock, and a cave so that Loki can have fun and feel at home. 7/13 JP Bonnelly/HSUS Loki has really become more confident in the past few weeks. True to his name, he loves to play with either his boomer balls or even a game of hide and seek with his caregivers at the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch. This photo was taken on 5/31/19. 8/13 JP Bonnelly/HSUS Loki, once someone’s “pet” and found in an abandoned home in Houston in 2019, is enjoying his new life at Black Beauty. 9/13 Maura Flaherty/HSUS Loki the tiger at Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch playing with a paper mache giraffe. 10/13 JP Bonnelly/HSUS Loki the Tiger in his habitat at Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch 11/13 JP Bonnelly/HSUS Loki, once someone’s “pet” and found in an abandoned home in Houston in 2019, is enjoying his new life at Black Beauty. 12/13 JP Bonnelly/HSUS Loki the Tiger in his habitat at Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch 13/13 JP Bonnelly/HSUS Loki, once someone’s “pet” and found in an abandoned home in Houston in 2019, is enjoying his new life at Black Beauty. This article tagged under: Houstontiger More Photo Galleries North Texas Athletes Shine at State Track Meet Luka… In His Younger Years Your Funnel Photos – May 3, 2021 Your Hail Photos – May 3, 2021