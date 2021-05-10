Loki Enjoying Life at North Texas Animal Sanctuary

Loki, once someone’s “pet” and found in an abandoned home in Houston in 2019,  is enjoying his new life at Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, TX.

JP Bonnelly/HSUS
Loki has really become more confident in the past few weeks. True to his name, he loves to play with either his boomer balls or even a game of hide and seek with his caregivers at the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch. This photo was taken on 5/31/19.
JP Bonnelly/HSUS
JP Bonnelly/HSUS
JP Bonnelly/HSUS
JP Bonnelly/HSUS
Maura Flaherty/HSUS
Loki the tiger exploring his new yard at Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch. He got access to this habitat, which is larger than his old one, after being fixed and completing his quarantine period. The habitat has a pool, a hammock, and a cave so that Loki can have fun and feel at home.
JP Bonnelly/HSUS
JP Bonnelly/HSUS
Maura Flaherty/HSUS
Loki the tiger at Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch playing with a paper mache giraffe.
JP Bonnelly/HSUS
Loki the Tiger in his habitat at Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch
JP Bonnelly/HSUS
JP Bonnelly/HSUS
Loki the Tiger in his habitat at Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch
JP Bonnelly/HSUS
