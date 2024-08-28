With plenty of pomp and circumstance, Lockheed Martin presented an F-35A Lightning II jet to Polish leaders on Wednesday.

It's Poland's first F-35, and the first of 32 different aircraft Lockheed will be sent to Poland, said Lockheed Martin Aeronautics President, Greg Ulmer.

The ceremony was scheduled to land on Poland's National Aviation Day.

American and Polish government and military leaders said the F-35 would not only strengthen the Polish military and border security but also the countries' relationship at a time when equipment and allies are needed against Russia's campaign in the region.

Poland borders Ukraine and security concerns are high right now-- just today, Poland's prime minister announced an increased defense budget for next year.

“Poland is at the heart of the global response to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The Polish people have stepped up in remarkable ways to help their neighbors," said Mark Brzezinski, U.S. Ambassador to Poland, during Wednesday's ceremony.

The jet presented won't make it to Poland for another couple of years-- Polish pilots will train on it in Arkansas until then, according to Ulmer.

Even when flying the Polish skies, though, the fighter jets will still be connected to their native Fort Worth.

"The production line is here for the F-35, all of the sustainment support, all of the engineering support, all of the production support based right here," Ulmer said.

He said the company is one of the city's largest employers, with 18,000 workers.

Ulmer said the company also brings in nearly $9 billion to the state of Texas each year.

“I can’t remember a time when planes weren’t flying around here," said U.S. Congressman Mark Veasey, (D) Fort Worth.

Veasey grew up near the Lockheed plant and says he's seen periods of layoffs. Now, he says, is a time of growth that he hopes Fort Worth and Tarrant County can take advantage of.

“We want to make sure we’re doing everything that we can with our education system to make sure that we have homegrown talent that can work here," he said. “We have to keep up. We need to make sure that our local school systems are meeting with demand."