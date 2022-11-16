A lockdown at the UNT Health Science Center west of downtown Fort Worth is over, officials with the center confirmed.

The campus was under lockdown for about two hours Wednesday afternoon after a person was spotted on campus carrying what was believed to be a weapon.

Ruth Roman, COO of UNTHSC said Wednesday afternoon that the person was positively identified and interviewed and that what was being carried into the building was camera equipment and not a weapon.

The report of a dangerous person on campus was received shortly before 12:38 p.m., that's when someone tweeted from the UNTHSC Twitter account that the campus was being locked down due to a "potential for violence" and people were ordered to "seek shelter immediately." The same message, which can be seen below, was again tweeted 17 minutes later.

"There is a potential for violence affecting the HSC campus near the IREB building that requires immediate lockdown. Seek shelter immediately inside a secure location. More info to follow," the center tweeted.

There is a potential for violence affecting the H S C campus near the IREB building that requires immediate lockdown. Seek shelter immediately inside a secure location. More info to follow. — HSC Fort Worth (@UNTHSC) November 16, 2022

No further information was immediately released by the center, but Fort Worth Police told NBC 5 that they received several calls for a person on campus with a weapon. Police in SWAT gear were seen searching the campus room by room.

At 2:24 p.m., the school tweeted that the emergency condition was over and that those on campus could return to normal activities.

There were no reports of any injuries.

NBC 5 News