Local Youth Sports Group Turns Tragedy Into Life-Saving Mission for Heart Health

Tributes continue to pour in for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin after a frightening moment on the field during Monday Night Football.

Hamlin is still listed in critical condition after he collapsed on the field during the game following a tackle.

Medical personnel immediately began tending to Hamlin, administering CPR for roughly 10 minutes while an ambulance was on the field.

"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition," the Bills tweeted shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

What happened Monday night is shedding light on life-saving measures such as CPR and an automated external defibrillator, also known as an AED.

One local organization knows the tragedy that can happen without those tools – a reminder that cardiac events can happen to anyone, at any age.

"It doesn't matter, you could be the healthiest athlete or the healthiest coach. This can happen to anybody at any time,” said JR Huerta, co-founder and executive director of Dallas Youth Sports. "We'd like to share our story because hopefully people can get help and learn CPR. And maybe the biggest thing is, we can save a life.”

A few years ago, one of their coaches collapsed on a soccer field from a heart attack. No one knew CPR and there was no AED on site. Tragically, he died on the field amid stunned and helpless onlookers.

Huerta said the organization was devastated and they wanted to make sure it never happened again. At the time, there had not been a formal plan for such health incidents.

They wanted to make sure it never happened again.

Soon after, DYS partnered with the Dallas-based American Heart Association, which helped the organization get hundreds of people trained and certified in CPR. According to AHA, performing CPR immediately after someone collapses can double or triple their chances of survival.

The association provided over 300 CPR learning kits for families, which included a dummy to take home and practice with.

They also connected the group with a grant for several transportable AEDs that staff and coaches could carry to fields or courts for every game.

That grant was made possible by the North Texas nonprofit Living for Zachary, which started in honor of teenager Zac Schrah, who collapsed and died of sudden cardiac arrest at football practice in Plano in 2009.

Dallas Youth Sports

The charity has provided groups like Dallas youth sports with a-e-d donations, heart screenings and education.

"I always say, I hope my training never comes into use. That I never have to use it. It's something you want to be trained for but you never want to use it,” said Huerta.

In a twist of fate, his team quickly used their newly learned skills.

Not long after their CPR training, a referee went into cardiac arrest at one of their sporting events. Staff were able to spring into action with CPR and an AED to save his life.

Mark your calendars – Living for Zachary will be hosting a free youth heart screening in McKinney on Jan.14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital located at 5268 W. University Dr. It's only for people ages 12- 22, an appointment is required, space is limited and a parent must be present for those under 18.

They have more events listed around DFW on their website.

Click here to find a CPR class through American Heart Association’s website.