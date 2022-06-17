election results

Local Runoff Election Coming Saturday, June 18

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day; Election results will be updated here after the polls close Saturday night

Voting Booth
Runoffs from the May 9 election in North Texas will be finalized on Saturday.

There are 11 races we're following in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties are listed below alphabetically.

Not all counties and cities have elections on Saturday -- only those whose races on May 9 didn't end with more than 50% for any particular candidate.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day. Early voting results are expected to be released shortly after 7 p.m. with day-of returns being updated throughout the evening. Check back and refresh this page for the latest returns on Saturday night.

COUNTY ELECTION PAGES

For sample ballots, voting information and race results at counties throughout North Texas, visit the following county election pages here: Anderson, Bosque, Comanche, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Freestone, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt, Wise.

JUNE 18 RACES

Check back and refresh this page for the latest returns on Saturday night.

  • Arlington City Council, District 6

    % reporting

    • Long Pham

      %

      0

    • Albert Parra

      %

      0

  • Carrollton City Council, Place 3

    % reporting

    • Richard Fleming

      %

      0

    • Daisy Palomo

      %

      0

  • Dallas College Board of Trustees, District 1

    % reporting

    • Lynn Davenport

      %

      0

    • Catalina E. Garcia

      %

      0

  • Duncanville Mayor

    % reporting

    • Mark D. Cooks

      %

      0

    • Barry L. Gordon

      %

      0

  • Forest Hill Mayor

    % reporting

    • Stephanie Boardingham

      %

      0

    • Lyndia Thomas

      %

      0

  • Fort Worth ISD School Board, District 4

    % reporting

    • Brian J. Dixon

      %

      0

    • Wallace Bridges

      %

      0

  • Garland City Council, Place 5

    % reporting

    • Margaret A. Lucht

      %

      0

    • Jon Dehn

      %

      0

  • Irving City Council, District 1

    % reporting

    • Tony Grimes

      %

      0

    • John Bloch

      %

      0

  • Mansfield ISD School Board, Place 3

    % reporting

    • Craig Tipping

      %

      0

    • Benita C. Reed

      %

      0

  • Richardson ISD School Board, District 2

    % reporting

    • Sherry Clemens

      %

      0

    • Vanessa Pacheco

      %

      0

  • Saginaw City Council, Place 1

    % reporting

    • Paul Felegy

      %

      0

    • Charles Beasley

      %

      0

