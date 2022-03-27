Local Radio Host Reflects After Return from Poland

A local radio returned from the Ukrainian – Polish border on a mission to document the experiences of the people there. He spoke with NBC 5 about what he now calls a life-changing experience.

Sonny Delfyette said he experienced a major shift. His perspective on what it means to be in a community hasn’t been the same since his return from Poland.

“I just felt love from these people, acceptance from these people who have nothing,” Delfyette said.

Delfyette, a host for 90.0 KCBI FM radio, traveled with Texas Baptist Men to Polish shelters to document how the organization’s resources are being used to help Ukrainian refugees. It was an assignment like no other.

“I was very apprehensive when we first got there,” He said. “I mean you’re flying into a war zone.”

Once he arrived, though, the focus changed to the people whose lives were upended. The closer the shelter was to Ukraine, the more desperate the circumstances.

“They just got there. And it’s quick. It’s 400 people. It’s bed by bed by bed. 200 get to stay, 200 get to get a hot shower and meal,” said Delfyette of one of the shelters.

There was also hope for what was possible beyond what they’d just escaped. Delfyette said the Ukrainian people were eager to help themselves and others once they’d arrived at safety.

In his reporting, people will see efforts of Texas Baptist Men – the shelters, the food, the clothing provided. Beyond that, Delfyette wants people to see the resilience of the Ukrainian people.

“There’s a Ukrainian man who said, ‘I need something to do.’ He’s cutting down trees to help build whatever they’re wanting to build,” Delfyette said. “They wanted to help themselves. They said give us the supplies, we’ll help ourselves. I’ll never forget that.”

For more information on the efforts of Texas Baptist Men visit https://www.tbmtx.org/