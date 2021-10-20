Local Nonprofits Team Up for Domestic Violence Awareness Initiative

Several nonprofits are teaming up with the Phillips Foundation’s Reality Check It initiative to educate the public about domestic violence.

The panel discussion, moderated by NBC 5’s Laura Harris, will include Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women's Shelter; Sulan Chang, program director of victim services at Mosaic Family Services; Carrie Paschall, chief investigative and support services officer, DCAC; and Paige McDaniel, president and CEO of Community Partners of Dallas.

Each organization will talk about how they have navigated the pandemic while still helping survivors, common myths or misconceptions about domestic violence, ways people in the community can get involved as well as help and success stories.

The free, virtual event is happening Thursday at 11 a.m. Registration is required.