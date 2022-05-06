Local Nonprofit Offers Free Mental Health First Aid Training

A North Texas nonprofit is reminding the community that it offers training to help identify when someone might be struggling with mental health issues.

Nonprofit Communities in Schools of the Dallas Region is calling for mental health awareness following the death of a DeSoto ISD graduate that is renewing calls for mental health awareness and resources.

The organization offers free youth and adult mental health first aid training.

Counselors say, due to several factors, including COVID-19 and social unrest, counselors are seeing a growing demand for mental health support in schools.

Next year, CIS of the Dallas Region will expand its reach to support 10,000 students across the Dallas area.

"May is mental health awareness month and we are beating the drum to bring awareness and reduce the stigma that's related to mental health and mental health illness. And so, you know, helping our young people to normalize that this is something that everyone deals with. And here are the things that are available to you when you're going through a difficult moment," she said.

CIS is currently raising $10 million for more mental health resources through its Safer Students Stronger Schools (4S) initiative. Learn more here.