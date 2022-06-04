Local Non-Profit Raises Gun Violence Awareness

As we learn more about the Uvalde School shooting, a North Texas mom - who lost her son to gun violence - is demanding action.

Her nonprofit, Journey4ward, held its annual Gun Violence Awareness Expo in Fort Worth.

Inside the Westside Unitarian Universalist Church are moms and community members working to end gun violence.

Cathy Taylor founded Journey4ward in honor of her son Corey Taylor.

“We lost our son to son to gun violence in 2013. It was just a random – he was at an apartment, at a friend’s apartment minding his own business, and it was just random,” said Taylor.

It wasn’t easy to get help with the pain of losing him.

“I found I wasn’t getting the support in my community, or the support I felt like I could use. So I created my own support system,” said Taylor.

Part of her nonprofit’s work is holding an annual expo.

There was a blood drive, a CPR class, a panel of experts that included law enforcement, faith and city leaders, and an active shooter training, led by a former Fort Worth Police Officer.

Taylor hopes the tools people learn - and what they do in the meantime - can help save lives.

“Things we can do as everyday citizens are to contact your local elected officials. Vote, don’t just vote in the presidential election, vote in your community. Community elected officials hold a lot of power,” said Taylor.

Journey4ward serves victims of gun violence and offers free services including traumatic grief counseling.

You can learn more here: https://www.journey4ward.org