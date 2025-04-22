Local leaders to discuss the future of southern Dallas at Inland Port Symposium

Local officials, transportation experts, and community members are coming together to continue shaping the future of Southern Dallas at the 8th annual Inland Port Symposium.

The event will focus on major plans for infrastructure improvements, economic growth and workforce development across the region. The Dallas Inland Port encompasses parts of Dallas and Lancaster, as well as all of Hutchins, Wilmer and Ferris, covering portions of Dallas and Ellis counties.

The symposium is set for Tuesday, April 22, at the University of North Texas at Dallas Student Center. The event runs from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Whether you live in the area, commute nearby, or want to learn more about what’s next, organizers invite the public to attend.

You can find details on how to join the waitlist or watch the livestream here.