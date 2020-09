A local home service company is helping to honor the memory of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

Milestone, a Garland-based company, is providing technicians with paid time out of their workday to remember 9-11 through a 110-story stair climb.

For each technician that chooses to participate, Milestone will contribute $200 to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, up to $3,000.