Local girls benefit from Beyond the Green event at PGA of America

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship tees off in Frisco June 19-22. The Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco is not just the site where professional golfers will play in the tournament, but also a place where young girls are getting opportunities they otherwise may have never had.

Through the PGA WORKS Beyond the Green event, high school and college students from historically underrepresented backgrounds were given the chance to get a glimpse inside the golf world. They met with people who could introduce them to occupations on and off the course.

This year’s event featured PGA of America President Don Rea, Jr., and a mini-clinic with PGA Golf professionals. The sessions the young ladies got to participate in gave them first-hand exposure to the sport and its business, operations, and leadership areas.

Rounds three and four will be televised on NBC 5 and NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, throughout the weekend.