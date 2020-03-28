Local Food Bank Teams Up With Fort Worth ISD to Feed Students, Families

The Fort Worth ISD has teamed up with local agencies, like the Tarrant Area Food Bank, for an emergency box distribution to feed families in need.

An emergency food distribution took place Saturday at five different elementary schools. For two hours, cars lined up outside the Leadership Academy at Maude Logan Elementary - one of the locations, for the drive-thru.

A food truck brought in 250 food boxes - with 25 pounds of essential items to feed students, who are not in school right now, and their families.

Volunteers handed out food boxes to families on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To adhere to social distancing guidelines, drivers were asked to pop the trunks, then the volunteers placed the food inside, which also made the process more efficient.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank hopes to continue distributing food at more mobile pantry sites in future Saturdays.