Local Dallas Organization Hosts Back-to-School Drive

Colorful umbrellas helped beat the heat as hundreds of families waited their turn in line for a back-to-school event hosted by local community organization Dream Center Dallas.

“It’s wonderful that the community can come together and do something for the kids,” said Mary Lara, who showed up with her grandkids.

Every year, Dream Center hands out a thousand backpacks and shoes at its annual Mega Back to School Bash.

“The line is outrageous. But it’s worth it. We need the help right now. Their mom is a single mom, so she needs the help,” said Lara.

Kacie Kintz, director for Dream Center Dallas, said this second annual event has grown from its first year.

“Last year we gave away 300 backpacks and we gave away 100 pairs of shoes. This year, we’re giving away 1,000 backpacks with school supplies, and 1,000 pairs of brand new shoes to families,” said Kacie Kintz, Director for Dream Center Dallas.

Volunteers handed out smiles and supplies to excited kids and parents.

“They get to go into a shopping experience or they get to pick out a brand new pair of shoes, and a backpack with school supplies for the year,” said Kintz.

The lesson here: A good pair of shoes can build kids up.

“Everybody feels good walking in with a pair of new shoes. It’s so beautiful and amazing to be able to provide that for the community,” said Kintz.

Additionally on every second Saturday of the month, Dream Center holds a grocery drive-through, serving over 800 people who show up.

You can find information on its upcoming community events here: https://www.dreamcenterdallas.com/sub-copy