Dallas Market Center is a major hub for vendors with more than a thousand showrooms.

Tariffs impact many of the business’s products.

"All of it comes from Asia, different parts of Asia, but about 80% from China," Scott Twesme, president of Direct Export, said. He and 2,500 other business owners signed a petition, started by Dallas Market Center, asking for a 90-day pause on tariffs.

"The 90 days is critical,” Dallas Market Center President and CEO Cindy Morris said. “Because right now we have the fall goods, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas goods that need to get on the water to get here in time for the holidays."

Morris and Twesme are glad the 90-day pause came through.

"I was glad that the presidents of both countries decided to make an agreement together,” Twesme said. The tariff was lower than I thought it would be. I would still like zero, but 30 is better than 145."

But this is a temporary solution.

"We all have to plan for the future,” Morris said. “We have that 90-day window, but then we have to work beyond that."

That future plan must include the next likely challenge.

"There's a real concern that when July, end of June, July, August, come around, when those factories have ramped up and that product is then starting to ship, are those containers in the right place, and what's going to happen to the pricing?" Morris questioned.

Shipping prices can fluctuate with demand.

"Normally, the ocean freight companies take advantage of this kind of situation, and double and triple, sometimes quadruple the price per containers,” Twesme said. “So, we're waiting and working with our partners to see where that's going to land."

Their worries still don't end once products arrive at U.S. ports.

"There's only so much that the dock workers and the ports can take at one time, and now you've got the whole country, United States, scrambling to get product,” Twesme said. “So yeah, there are going to be some delays. We just won't know what they are until we know."