Local Businesses, Attractions Take Precautions for Spring Break Crowds Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

North Texas attractions and businesses are getting ready for the surge of people over Spring Break. Concerns over coronavirus are changing the way some of them prepare.

Leah Brock and her family, from Indiana, are spending their Spring Break at the Dallas Zoo.

She’s not worried about the growing coronavirus outbreak.

“I’ve read up on it. We wash our hands. We have hand sanitizer, so as long as you’re following those guidelines, you can be pretty safe,” said Brock.

Kari Streiber, vice president of marketing and communications at the Dallas Zoo, said they are monitoring what health officials are saying and ramping up cleaning efforts.

“We’re doing our standard cleaning procedures. We do increase those as the crowds come,” Streiber said.

Along with crowds, come germs.

But there are plenty of hand sanitizer stations located throughout the zoo.

Aside from the Dallas Zoo, museums, Great Wolf Lodge and other attractions say they're taking similar steps to protect kids this Spring Break.

Officials at Altitude Trampoline Park, headquartered in Southlake, told NBC 5 they're doing extra cleaning in facilities and on equipment.

Staff members were given more training, and there are additional hand sanitizers available for guests and staff to use.

Fort Worth Zoo officials told NBC 5 they are doing the same thing as the Dallas Zoo - and giving hand wipes to cashiers and staff members who interact with the public.