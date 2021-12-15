Local Business Owner Delays Grand Opening Because of Supply Chain Issues

Tara McDaniel has big plans for her coffee lounge in DeSoto.

"Heritage Coffee Lounge is an upscale unique coffee concept," McDaniel said.

She started construction with a blank slate.

"What you're looking at and standing in right now is a white box,” McDaniel said There were no walls, no electricity, no plumbing."

Although construction continues and progress has been made, she's not able to have the big grand opening she wanted to this week. Supply chain issues have put that on hold for now.

"Some of the HVAC stuff was delayed by weeks,” McDaniel said. “Some of the furniture was delayed by weeks."

McDaniel did find ways to get some of her items without the need for shipping.

"Just me going out locally, looking, seeing where I can find things,” McDaniel said. “Seeing who has the most in-stock locally. Going even when it says out of stock."

Still getting small parts for electrical work and plumbing have been hard even if she finds them locally.

"Because there is such a shortage and high demand, when you place an order, if you're not there to pick that order up in that moment, by the next day your order is canceled because it's in demand the next day," McDaniel said.

It was a hard decision to delay her opening but, she knew it was the right move for now.

So, for others facing similar issues, she gives this advice.

"For any entrepreneur who is in my shoes just keep going,” McDaniel said. “Find a way to adapt and pivot."

McDaniel said a short-term sacrifice will hopefully open up to long-term success.

"We've weathered through the storm,” McDaniel said “We've come through the bulk of the storm and thankfully we are right at the tail end."

McDaniel hopes to open Heritage Coffee Lounge in early 2022.