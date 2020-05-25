Local Brothers Growing Hope Through Above Ground Garden Business

Mene and Jabari Khepera have always wanted to help their community. The two college students have recently found a way to leave a lasting impact on the people around them, especially at a time where some of those people may have a hard time finding fresh food.

“It started with the above-ground garden we built for our mom at our house after she was furloughed from her job due to COVID-19,” Jabari said.

The two agreed it is all about sustainability.

"We decided to build two gardens in our backyard because we felt it was very necessary to have access to grow our own food,” Mene said.

That idea grew into MJK Engineering and Construction Company.

Mene is a college senior majoring in civil engineering and his young brother Jabari is a sophomore majoring in political science/pre-law.

The two have built and installed above ground gardens in Oak Cliff, Grand Prairie, Pleasant Grove, Forney, DeSoto, Glenn Heights and Cedar Hill.

“One area that is of great interest and importance to Mene and Jabari is Oak Cliff. Their maternal grandmother and grandfather live in Oak Cliff. This area is considered a food desert and families in certain areas of Oak Cliff have limited access to grocery stores and fresh fruits and vegetables. That’s why one of the first five above-ground gardens they built was for their grandmother.

For more information on the MJK Engineering and Construction Company the brothers have created, call Nia Khepera at (469) 364-0787.