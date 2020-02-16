Local Bridal Shop Says Coronavirus Could Impact Inventory

Ruby Bhandari is the owner of Silk Threads in Carrollton, specializing in custom bridal wear.

“This is a Chinese taffeta and you can see the smoothness,” Bhandari said, as she showed dresses in her shop.

While she makes dresses, she’s focused on detail. And right now she’s focusing on the coronavirus.

“The coronavirus right now is about to affect us quite heavily,” Bhandari said.

Bhandari normally gets her silk from China, but many factories in China have been closed temporarily due to coronavirus concerns.

That affects her supply.

“So many of our fabrics and our buttons are from China,” Bhandari said. “This is going to be a big problem because prices are going to start rising.”

Some dress shops have warned brides to order dresses early because they could be delayed.

Bhandari said she was headed to India to try to find a way around the supply problem.

“I’m trying to find taffeta, different georgettes, Indian silks that can take the place of the silks we are using right now from China so I can give alternatives to my brides,” Bhandari said.

Coronavirus has made its way to India and this travel does concern her.

“I’m leaving with a mask,” Bhandari said. “I’ll be wearing my scarf and my mask especially at the airport and large crowded areas.”

But it’s what must be done to keep her brides satisfied.

“We are encouraging our brides personally to come in and go ahead and order so they don’t have to pay exorbitant prices a few months later.”