Local Athlete to Run First Cowtown After Nearly a Decade of Training

Tammy Sronce first started training for the Cowtown in 2011, but a serious accident put her race on hold -- until this year

By Noelle Walker

In 2011, Sronce was training to run in her first Cowtown, a goal the athlete -- who's won multiple world and national championships for competitive mounted shooting -- set for herself.
Tammy Sronce can't wait to stand at the starting line of the Cowtown half-marathon on Sunday.

"I feel like I've almost already run my race," Sronce said.

Then, the accident happened on Camp Bowie Boulevard.

"A drunk driver came up over the hill through the red light," Sronce recalled.

She was left with a traumatic brain injury. "I remember sitting in my neurologist's office and they said, you'll never ride horses again and you'll never run again," she said.

Nine years later, Sronce is doing both.

"I reinvented myself from this spot right here," Sronce said standing near the intersection where she was hit. "I will always be a survivor of a traumatic brain injury, but that's not who I am anymore."

Sronce will run the 5K on Saturday and the half-marathon on Sunday.

