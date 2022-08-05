Local Army Veteran, Dallas Gym Owner Highlighted in Strong Magazine

A local U.S. Army veteran, turned fitness enthusiast, can now add cover girl to her resume.

Destiny Monroe took her fitness journey to Instagram in hopes of inspiring people, specifically women, when it comes to a healthy lifestyle. When the pandemic hit, her platform because even more important, motivating people from their homes to get up and get moving.

After appearances on The TODAY Show and amassing tens of thousands of followers on social media, Monroe recently was honored with the cover of Strong magazine.

"I couldn't really believe it," Monroe said. "Yea, I know that I did the photo shoot and I did the interview and everything, but I can't believe I am on the cover!"

The Dallasite now owns her own gym in Dallas, called JD Iron Gym, and has recently launched her own fitness app, Raw Fitness, where she is now training 1,000 women virtually.

"I have just always wanted to inspire women, especially women of color, that we can do this. We can be healthy," Monroe said.

She said there is no substitute for hard work, but her three keys to success include continuing to check in with her mental health, fostering good discipline with a daily routine and practicing self-love.