Dallas

Local Army Veteran, Dallas Gym Owner Highlighted in Strong Magazine

Woman says she alway wanted to inspire women, especially women of color

By Laura Harris

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A local U.S. Army veteran, turned fitness enthusiast, can now add cover girl to her resume.

Destiny Monroe took her fitness journey to Instagram in hopes of inspiring people, specifically women, when it comes to a healthy lifestyle. When the pandemic hit, her platform because even more important, motivating people from their homes to get up and get moving.

After appearances on The TODAY Show and amassing tens of thousands of followers on social media, Monroe recently was honored with the cover of Strong magazine.

"I couldn't really believe it," Monroe said. "Yea, I know that I did the photo shoot and I did the interview and everything, but I can't believe I am on the cover!"

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The Dallasite now owns her own gym in Dallas, called JD Iron Gym, and has recently launched her own fitness app, Raw Fitness, where she is now training 1,000 women virtually.

"I have just always wanted to inspire women, especially women of color, that we can do this. We can be healthy," Monroe said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas

Matthew McConaughey to Play Former Dallas Sting Soccer Coach in Upcoming Movie

Erath County

Search Continues For Missing Woman in Erath County

She said there is no substitute for hard work, but her three keys to success include continuing to check in with her mental health, fostering good discipline with a daily routine and practicing self-love.

This article tagged under:

Dallasfitnessveteranus army
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us