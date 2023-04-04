Local Activist, Dallas Southern Pride and Nonprofit Founder Dies

Kirk D. Myers-Hill, a local activist and founder of the LGBTQ event Dallas Southern Pride and local nonprofit Abounding Prosperity, Inc. has died, the organization announced in a press release Tuesday.

Dallas police were called to the 2300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Tuesday morning. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and found Myers-Hill unresponsive and determined he was dead at the scene.

Myers-Hill was the Chief Executive Officer of Abounding Prosperity, Inc., an organization that looked to reform health and social disparities among Black Americans, specifically members of the LGBTQ community. Founding the organization in 2005, Myers-Hill was also an advocate for health education and disease prevention, with specific expertise in HIV prevention.

The Dallas Southern Pride celebration was founded by Myers-Hill. The LGBTQ event serves as the official annual celebration for Black LGBTQ people to commemorate Black contributions to culture, liberation and community.

Just this year, Myers-Hill won the 2023 Outstanding Texan Award from the Texas Legislative Black Caucus.

Please see Representative Venton Jones’ statement on the passing of Kirk Myers-Hill. #txlege #Dallas pic.twitter.com/uf9TZ7eD5j — State Rep. Venton Jones (@VentonJonesTX) April 4, 2023

The office of State Representative Venton Jones, D-Dallas released a statement on Twitter Tuesday, remembering the life and contributions of Myers-Hill.

"Mr. Myers-Hill was a friend and mentor to Representative Jones. Mr.Myers-Hill was a shining star in Dallas [whose] legacy through Abounding Prosperity reverberated throughout the city," the statement said in part. "Mr.Myers-Hill will be forever remembered by the countless lives he touched."

Just last month, Myers dedicated a redesigned and renamed South Dallas park located in the Queen City neighborhood. The former Kimble Park is now known as the Irene H. Trigg-Myers Prosperity Park in honor of his mother, who passed away in 2018.

The offices of Myers-Hill's Abounding Prosperity, Inc. have been closed until further notice. The organization released a statement Tuesday remembering him.

"We will continue to honor Mr. Myers-Hill's legacy by carrying on the important work that he began and by striving to create a more just and equitable society for all."

At this time, officials are investigating Myers-Hill's passing as an unexplained death.