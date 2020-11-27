Fort Worth

Local 5th Grader Reaches Goal of 100,000 Meals for People in Need, Announces Packing Event

By Laura Harris

Orion Jean's Fort Worth house is filled with brown paper bags. "This is 'Race to 100,000 Meals'," Jean said surrounded by bags. "Five bags help, 20 bags help, One bag helps!"
Jean Family

He did it! Orion Jean, a fifth grader from Fort Worth, set out to collect 100,000 meals for those in need for Thanksgiving and he has reached his goal. He called it his Race to 100,000 Meals. He actually collected 100,984, to be exact.

“I want to first of all thank everybody who has joined the race to kindness by starting your own drop off events, packing meals and sending monetary donations,” Jean said in a video he sent to NBC 5.

He also thanked the community partners and businesses that helped make it all possible.

Orion Jean's Fort Worth house is filled with brown paper bags. "This is 'Race to 100,000 Meals'," Jean said surrounded by bags. "Five bags help, 20 bags help, One bag helps!"
Jean Family
Orion Jean's Fort Worth house is filled with brown paper bags. "This is 'Race to 100,000 Meals'," Jean said surrounded by bags. "Five bags help, 20 bags help, One bag helps!"

“I would like to thank our special partners including Chobani who donated 100,000 yogurt cups, Central Market, Fort Worth Amazon Logistics and Whole Foods Team, Kendra Scott, Ford, Purposeful people and most of all Tango Tab for having this whole thing coordinated,” Jean said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

online shopping 46 mins ago

Three Ways to Protect Your Information While Holiday Shopping Online

His race to 100,000 meals has been more than what you see on the surface. It was full of positive affirmations Jean hopes will encourage others to be kind.

“For those who are struggling through this pandemic, I just wanted you to know we are there for you, we care for you and we love you,” Jean said. "The reason I started this project is because I saw so many people on the streets without food, clothes or things we take for granted and just being able to help in the smallest way made this experience fulfilling."

He still needs help packing the meals.

Orion Jean

If you would like to join the Race to Kindness team, they will be at Backyard at 505 Good Latimer Expressway in Dallas Saturday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In September, Jean's Race to Kindness campaign also collected and donated more than 600 toys to Children's Health in Dallas.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us