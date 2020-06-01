Local 13-Year-Old’s Tribute to George Floyd Goes Viral

It is said that music is good for the soul. Mallian Butler is using music to not only lift a community but also, show its pain.

“My primary reason for writing the song was for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor and many other situations,” Butler said. “With the social unrest and the racial injustice happening in the black community every single day, I just wanted to use my voice to speak up and speak out against that.”

Outrage has grown across the country because of the recent deaths of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis, 26-year-old Breonna Taylor in Louisville and 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia.

Butler's Facebook post went viral soon after she posted it.

How Long (Tribute Song) By Mallian Butler. RIP George Floyd💔 We Need Change Today💔😢 How long will the senseless murders continue💔 This song is my tribute to everyone in pain over how sick our world is today.IG:MallianButler Posted by Mallian Butler on Friday, May 29, 2020

The actress, singer and songwriter spends a great deal of her time in Los Angeles, while her permanent residence is in Dallas.

Her mom, Mahalia, said even though her daughter is young, she knows right from wrong and is doing her best to speak out in the best way she knows how.

Something her daughter said she will continue to do. For her, it hits close to home.

“My inspiration [for this song] is my family. I have to worry about them every single day. Especially my dad and brother and I just get so worried and nervous knowing that that could be them one day,” Butler said.

In the end, she said its about peace and justice for all.

“I just want to use my voice and my platform as a singer to speak out about what’s going on in the black community and I just want to inspire a positive change in the world,” Butler said.