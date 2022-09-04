Loaned Life Jackets From Grapevine Lake Going Unreturned

The Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, and that means a lot of North Texans are spending their days by the water.

Yet at Grapevine Lake, hundreds of donated life jackets that are displayed to be borrowed for the day have not been returned.

“We lose an average of 20 to 25 per week. When we started out, we were only putting 20 jackets out at each station,” said Chief Darrell Brown.

These stations get restocked before each weekend.

Brown said it’s a challenge since up to a thousand life jackets have been swiped since the program started in 2017.

“We don’t see why people see the need to take them when they leave,” said Brown.

It’s a feeling shared by families who were out enjoying the lake.

“People are going to do what they’re going to do. You can’t always trust everyone’s going to be honest,” said Caelan O’Hara, who visited the lake.

For the first time, adult life jackets - not kids' sizes - are the ones most stolen.

“Our motto is: Borrow, survive, and return. Borrow the jacket, have a blast while you’re out at Grapevine Lake, survive the outing, enjoy it, and then return the life jacket so another family can come and enjoy it,” said Brown.

Due to cost restrictions, tracking devices on the life jackets are unlikely, Brown said.

For now, it’ll remain a donation-based program that relies on the honor system and can’t survive without it.

On Tuesday, the jackets will be picked up and then stored until Memorial Day next year.

If you’d like to donate a life jacket, you can stop by any of the City of Grapevine’s fire stations.

People can also drop off monetary donations here:

Grapevine Fire Department

1007 Ira E. Woods Avenue

Grapevine, TX 76051