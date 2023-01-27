LIVE NOW: Protest Planned in Dallas Amid Release of Tyre Nichols Assault Video

The Next Generation Action Network is planning a protest in Dallas Friday night in response to the death of Tyre Nichols, a man who died three days after being beaten by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee during a traffic stop.

NGAN plans to gather with supporters outside Dallas Police Headquarters on Botham Jean Boulevard at 6:30 p.m.

Dominique Alexander, with NGAN, is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday to discuss the planned protest.

Five former Memphis police officers, who are all Black, were charged with second-degree murder this week, and other counts related to the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with officers.

Nichols' family and their lawyers viewed the footage on Monday and said it shows officers savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes in an assault that the legal team likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King. His family urged supporters to protest peacefully.

Video of Nichols' fatal beating is expected to be released by Memphis officials Friday evening. Family attorney Antonio Romanucci described the video as an “unadulterated, unabashed, nonstop beating” for three minutes.

“Let me be clear: What happened here does not at all reflect proper policing. This was wrong. This was criminal,” said David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, during a news conference.