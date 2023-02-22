Live Video: Governor Abbott Meets With Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce

Live video will show in the player above.
Governor Abbott is meeting with the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce Wednesday afternoon to discuss his legislative priorities and vision for the future of Texas.
The Governor will be joined by Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce Chairman Dr. Kenyon Godwin, and Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Michael Jacobson.
