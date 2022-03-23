National Puppy Day

Live Puppy Cam: Local Nonprofit Celebrates National Puppy Day

Tune in for 16 hours of cute puppies

By Alanna Quillen

Canine Companions

March 23 is National Puppy Day.

Nonprofit Canine Companions is celebrating all day long with a live puppy cam featuring 5-week-old future service dogs.

The organization has a local chapter located on the campus of Baylor Scott and White Health in Irving. They help support the organization’s mission of training and providing dogs for people with disabilities at no cost.

People can tune in at canine.org/puppy on Wednesday only to watch a litter of puppies as they romp and play, eat, sleep and begin their life-changing journeys.

The live puppy cam will stream from 8 a.m. to midnight and feature fun information sessions about the puppies and their special futures.

Here's how to learn how you can help people in need gain access to life-saving service dogs.

