Baby Formula Shortage

LIVE NOW: Texas Children's Hospital Separates Baby Formula Facts From Fiction

Virtual news conference to begin at about 11 a.m. Wednesday

Texas Children's Hospital in Houston says they will share new insight and separate facts from fiction for parents about the baby formula shortage.

Experts from the will share the latest updates during an online virtual event beginning at about 11 a.m.

Expected to take part are Dr. Stan Spinner, chief medical officer and vice president, Texas Children’s Pediatrics and Urgent Care and Dr. Amy Hair, neonatologist and program director for neonatal nutrition.

Watch the event live at the top of this page.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Baby Formula ShortageHoustonbaby formula
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us