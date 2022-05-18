LIVE NOW: Texas Children's Hospital Separates Baby Formula Facts From Fiction

Texas Children's Hospital in Houston says they will share new insight and separate facts from fiction for parents about the baby formula shortage.

Experts from the will share the latest updates during an online virtual event beginning at about 11 a.m.

Expected to take part are Dr. Stan Spinner, chief medical officer and vice president, Texas Children’s Pediatrics and Urgent Care and Dr. Amy Hair, neonatologist and program director for neonatal nutrition.

Watch the event live at the top of this page.