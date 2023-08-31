Driver in custody after leading police on a chase in Mesquite, Garland

The driver of a dark-colored sedan led police from Dallas and Mesquite on a chase Thursday afternoon.

From Texas Sky Ranger, the driver could be seen driving at high speeds on both highways and through residential neighborhoods.

At about 1:35 p.m., the driver parked the car at an apartment complex at Gateway and Rosedale in Garland and tried to escape on foot. Officers were seen searching the area and at about 1:43 p.m. the driver had been taken into custody.

Mesquite Police told NBC 5 they were assisting Dallas Police in the pursuit.

Police have not yet confirmed why the driver was being pursued.

