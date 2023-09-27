LIVE NOW: Memorial service underway for Arlington officer killed in hit-and-run

The memorial service for Arlington police officer Darrin McMichael, who was killed last week in a hit-and-run crash while on his way to work, is underway.

The 24-year-veteran on the police force died early Thursday morning while on his way to work, according to Arlington Police and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office, which is leading the investigation, said McMichael had fallen off his department-issued motorcycle- after bumping into an SUV in traffic on I-20 last Thursday while heading to work. Another driver ran over the officer and drove off.

McMichael is being remembered Wednesday at Crossroads Christian Church in Grand Prairie. The funeral is open to the public and a live feed will appear above for those not able to attend in person.

A visitation was held Tuesday night.

The reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect in the fatal crash has been increased by $15,000 to $20,000. Oak Farms Dairy, a sponsor of Arlington PD, has donated the money to help find the driver involved.

If you would like to support the family of Officer McMichael Arlington Police is taking donations at arlingtonpolicefoundation.org.