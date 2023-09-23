Little Elm

Little Elm Police asking for help finding a missing boy

By NBCDFW Staff

Little Elm Police

Little Elm Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Cortavian Shepard was last seen Friday night at about 7 p.m. leaving the basketball court at Providence Elementary School along 1000 Farm-to-Market Road 2931.

Cortavian was last seen wearing a black Puma hoodie with green Puma letters, a grey Nike shirt, blue Lucky-brand jeans, and black Nike Air Force Ones.

An AMBER Alert has not been issued.

Anyone with information on Cortavian's location is asked to contact the Little Elm Police Department at 214-975-0460.

This article tagged under:

Little ElmLittle Elm Police
