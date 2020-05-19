Little Elm Jogger Shares Story of Terrifying Attack on Morning Run

Police in Little Elm are warning people about a man who attacked a woman on a morning run last week.

The woman – who NBC 5 isn’t identifying – is sharing her story so people will keep an eye out for the suspect and the vehicle police say he was driving.

“I'm just angry that this guy’s still out there,” she said.

The attack happened around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12 in the Union Park subdivision in Little Elm, north of U.S. 380.

The woman said she was running when she noticed a man jogging towards her from the opposite direction. She said he lunged at her, slammed her against a tree then took her down in a patch of weeds where she said she fought for her life.

“It was definitely a battle and physically, he was winning that battle,” she said

She said the attacker was wearing all black with a black and white bandana across his face, which isn’t uncommon right now because of COVID-19, she said.

The woman, who is an Army veteran, said she kicked and clawed and eventually said something which made him stop.

“I said ‘I pushed the button, I pushed the button. They know where I am. They're coming’,” she recalled.

Police said surveillance cameras captured the Cadillac SUV the suspect was driving.

Little Elm police released surveillance video showing the vehicle flying through the neighborhood during the getaway.

The victim said she's still in pain from the attack.

“It hurts to laugh. It hurts to sneeze,” she said.

Healing, she said, will take more than time but having her attacker behind bars, too.

“He injured me but he didn’t break me,” she said.

The suspect is described as about 5’11 to 6-feet tall and between 240 and 270 pounds.

Police said the vehicle is a 2019 or 2020 Cadillac XTF Premium in twilight blue.

Police said they're investigating whether the same person is behind similar attacks in McKinney and Frisco.