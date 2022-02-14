Little Elm

Little Elm ISD Superintendent Latest to Announce Retirement

By Matt Jackson

Little Elm ISD

On Monday, Little Elm Superintendent Daniel Gallagher announced his retirement plans from the school district.

Gallagher's last day in the district will be December 31, 2023, in order to assist in finding his replacement.

"I wanted to announce my plans early to allow for our Board of Trustees to begin the planning process of hiring the next superintendent to lead this wonderful district. I am very proud of the work we have accomplished over the past seven years and look forward to assisting our Board of Trustees with a transition plan," said Gallagher.

Gallagher has served as Superintendent of Schools for Little Elm ISD since 2017.

"On behalf of the Board, we highly value the progress made in our District under Superintendent Gallagher's leadership. Gallagher has been a tireless visionary for Little Elm ISD since becoming the Superintendent. Along with the Board, Gallagher has focused Little Elm ISD and its stakeholders on providing opportunities that align with our mission to Engage, Equip, and Empower each student to realize their full potential. This vision culminated in the single focused goal for all of our students to achieve success beyond high school graduation," said School Board President David Montemayor.

Gallagher is the 10th superintendent in North Texas to announce retirement plans.

