Little Elm 21-Year-Old Arrested As Sexual Assault Suspect: Police

A 21-year-old Little Elm man was arrested Wednesday after police identified him as a man suspected of aggravated sexual assault, Denton police said.

Gadiel Alejandro Davila-Perez, 21, is being held on a $1 million bond after a woman was sexually assaulted on July 17, police said.

Denton Police Department

At around 4:44 a.m. on July 17, officers responded to a sexual assault call at the 1100 block of Cleveland Street. In the call, a person said a woman who had been sexually assaulted approached them asking for help.

She was taken to a local hospital by paramedics, police said.

According to investigators who spoke to the woman, she had been "strangled, repeatedly punched, threatened and sexually assaulted by an unknown man."

After an investigation, police identified the man as Davila-Perez of Little Elm, who was arrested by Denton police Wednesday and is in custody at the City of Denton Jail.

Denton police said the Denton County Sheriff's Office and Little Elm Police Department assisted in the arrest.

Police declined to release any additional details due to respect for the sexual assault survivor.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Marqui Curtis at 940-349-7727.