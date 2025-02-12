Joann expected to close 17 stores in Texas after filing for bankruptcy. Here's a list

Fabric and craft store Joann says they'll close around 500 stores nationwide, including 17 in Texas, as part of Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization to better position the company to be sold.

The once-popular Ohio-based retailer filed a motion seeking court authority to begin closing stores after filing for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings last month. The filing was the company's second bankruptcy filing in as many years.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The retailer's website said right-sizing is critical to the company's efforts to ensure the best path for Joann.

"This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our Team Members, our customers and all of the communities we serve," the company said. "A careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the Company determined which stores should remain operating as usual at this time."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The list of stores to be closed was published on Wednesday and included nine in North Texas.

Joann stores expected to close in Texas

9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd 78748 Austin TX

6330 E Mockingbird Ln 75214 Dallas TX

1439 W Pipeline Rd 76053 Hurst TX

137 Merchants Row Ste 165 76018 Arlington TX

1049 E. I.H. 30 75087 Rockwall TX

2640 West University Dr 76201 Denton TX

2000 F.M. 663 St 500 76065 Midlothian TX

715 Hebron Parkway 75057 Lewisville TX

19105 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy 75150 Mesquite TX

15520 Fm 529 Rd 77095 Houston TX

1219 North Fry Road 77449 Katy TX

9960 Old Katy Rd 77055 Houston TX

290 Meyerland Plaza 77096 Houston TX

500 N. Jackson Rd 78577 Pharr TX

6351 E. Hwy 191 79762 Odessa TX

3142 Se Military Drive Suite 126 78235 San Antonio TX

4127 N Hwy 75 75090 Sherman TX

It's the second time in two years the Ohio-based chain, which describes itself as "the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics with one of the largest arts and crafts offerings," has filed for bankruptcy.