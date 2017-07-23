Overnight Storms Trigger Cancellations, Flood Advisories

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

A line of thunderstorms brought heavy rain and a Flash Flood Advisory to parts of North Texas Sunday night and early Monday morning.

The system, which moved south from Oklahoma, produced 2 to 3 inches of rainfall in some areas. A 62 mph wind gust was detected at Paris Cox Field.

American Airlines said 30 flights were canceled due to the storms over Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Some passengers took to Twitter to vent frustration over long wait times to re-book flights. One American Airlines flight to Phoenix returned to its gate after waiting on the tarmac for about 89 minutes, an airline spokesman said.

Dozen of flights cancelled at 3 AM.



Help a brother get home, @AmericanAir. pic.twitter.com/2lZ8VQE9lP — Alex Lewis (@lewisalex10) July 24, 2017

Chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms continue into Monday. Whether we see rain or not, it will be a hot, humid week with highs climbing near the century mark Tuesday through Friday.



