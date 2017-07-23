Overnight Storms Trigger Cancellations, Flood Advisories

A line of thunderstorms brought heavy rain and a Flash Flood Advisory to parts of North Texas Sunday night and early Monday morning.

The system, which moved south from Oklahoma, produced 2 to 3 inches of rainfall in some areas. A 62 mph wind gust was detected at Paris Cox Field.

American Airlines said 30 flights were canceled due to the storms over Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Some passengers took to Twitter to vent frustration over long wait times to re-book flights. One American Airlines flight to Phoenix returned to its gate after waiting on the tarmac for about 89 minutes, an airline spokesman said.

Chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms continue into Monday. Whether we see rain or not, it will be a hot, humid week with highs climbing near the century mark Tuesday through Friday.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

