Lincoln High Senior Dies After Shooting Outside Dallas Party Venue

A teenager who was one of 10 people shot outside of a party venue in Dallas died Tuesday, officials say.

Anthony Deshun Wilson was critically injured in the Saturday night shooting outside The Space Dallas, which had been rented out for a spring break party.

Police said a large crowd of more than 1,000 people were at the venue, both inside and outside, when at least 30 shots were fired hitting at least 10 people between the ages of 15 and 21.

The Dallas County medical examiner's office said Wilson died Tuesday afternoon, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Dallas police Chief Eddie García told The Dallas Morning News on Monday that most — if not all — of those injured were “caught in the crossfire” after at least two gunmen shot at each other.

Wilson's mother, Dominique Wilson, told the newspaper that her son went by the nickname "Woody" and that he'd attended the party with two cousins.

“We need all of your support because this is a hard pill to swallow considering how liked and caring he was,” Dominique Wilson said in a text to the paper. “He’s always been considered the respectful young nephew who not only is responsible but had goals and dreams to accomplish.”

"He not only had hopes of becoming someone great -- he was already great," she said.

No arrests have been announced.

Detectives would like to interview the occupants of the vehicles pictured below, a gray Dodge Charger; a white over black Ford Crown Victoria and an unknown black sedan.

NBC 5 News

Anyone with information regarding the owner or occupants of the pictured vehicles is encouraged to contact Detective Alec Lopez, #10715 at Alec.Lopez@dallascityhall.com or 214-671-3658. Please refer to case #048526-2022.