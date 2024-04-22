What to Know Spring bird migration is from April 19 through May 12.

Billions of birds migrate through Texas and are subject to light pollution.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is the third most dangerous for bird migration.

The Fort Worth skyline will go dark on April 22 for an important cause called 'Lights Out Texas' an effort to help with spring bird migration.

WHAT IS THE LIGHTS OUT INITIATIVE?

The Lights Out initiative from the National Audubon Society, Audubon Texas and Texan by Nature is an educational campaign of awareness and action to help protect migratory birds by turning off lights at night.

Nearly two billion birds pass through Texas each spring and fall.

Birds can migrate thousands of miles, some traveling up to 16,000 miles. Some birds travel at speeds of up to 30 mph.

WHEN IS SPRING MIGRATION FOR BIRDS?

Spring migration happens from March 1 through June 15, the peak migration period is April 19 through May 12.

Birds often fly at night and lights from buildings, especially in urban areas, attract and disorient the birds. Birds can become confused and exhausted which makes them vulnerable to collisions with buildings.

HOW CAN I HELP WITH BIRD MIGRATION?

All Texans -- businesses and residents -- are encouraged to turn off nonessential lights from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. during the spring migration so that birds can proceed safely on their migratory journeys.

Bird-lovers can monitor how many birds will be traveling through the area using the BirdCast website.