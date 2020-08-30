Lightning Suspected Cause of Lewisville Apartment Fire, Dozens Displaced

Residents of more than 80 units were displaced after a blaze likely sparked by lightning at a Lewisville apartment complex early Sunday morning, fire officials say.

The fire started just before 6 a.m. at Rose Hill Apartments in the 800 block of Leora Lane in Lewisville and involved a three-story apartment building, which housed 86 units and the complex's leasing office, according to the Lewisville Fire Department.

The building was evacuated without injuries to any residents or firefighters, officials said.

Officials said the cause of the fire was still under investigation, but initial reports and witness accounts pointed to lightning as the likely cause.

Fire departments from The Colony, Coppell, Highland Village, Flower Mound and the Lake Cities assisted the Lewisville Fire Department in its response.